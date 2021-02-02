PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Down 11.8%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 3,083,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,029,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.22.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $27,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 369,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 506,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

