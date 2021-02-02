Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.48. 6,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,442. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $463.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500 in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

