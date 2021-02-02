Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Update

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 126,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $447.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,500. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

