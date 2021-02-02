Peabody Energy (BTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.22 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $47,195. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.