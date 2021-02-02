PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and $234,292.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,262,594 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.