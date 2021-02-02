PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Critical Comparison

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Gravity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $34.67 million 6.81 $7.45 million $0.14 33.86 Gravity $307.18 million 4.03 $31.90 million N/A N/A

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 17.23% -13.31% -4.23% Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36%

Volatility and Risk

PaySign has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PaySign and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 1 3 1 0 2.00 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

PaySign presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 28.16%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than Gravity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PaySign beats Gravity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive rewards and corporate expense, per diem and travel payments, healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, donor compensation, and clinical trials; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Dawn Break; MR! PORORO; Ragnarok CRUSH; RO Click H5; Blood War M; Ragnarok H5; Ragnarok Tactics; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.In addition, the company offers games for IPTV; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 125 registered domain names. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

