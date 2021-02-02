PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (PAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.80 on March 8th

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 635.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 598.84. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,052.48 ($13.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £435.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of PayPoint plc (PAY.L) in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

