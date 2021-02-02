Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $396.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.23. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

