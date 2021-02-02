Parker-Hannifin (PH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 11.70-12.30 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $11.70-$12.30 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $268.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.56. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.