Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Update

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $69,662,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,797,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,713 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

PGRE stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

