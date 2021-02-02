Paradiem LLC Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,705. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,520 shares of company stock worth $4,982,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

