Paradiem LLC Purchases Shares of 67,800 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000. Big Lots comprises about 1.9% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NYSE:BIG traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

