Paradiem LLC Purchases New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.07.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $15.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.46. 11,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,969. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,364 shares of company stock valued at $19,943,094. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

