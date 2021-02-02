Paradiem LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $542,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 12,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,664. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.