Paradiem LLC Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. ABM Industries comprises 1.4% of Paradiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $38.32. 4,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,914.04 and a beta of 1.25.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

