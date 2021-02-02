Paradiem LLC Invests $3.63 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,000. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,123. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

