Paradiem LLC Acquires Shares of 53,430 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.14. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

