Paradiem LLC Acquires New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.32.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total transaction of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $508.19. 20,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.39 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.