Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Up 7%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.40 and last traded at $106.60. 172,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 202,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Get Palomar alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.94 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $874,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $58,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,200 shares of company stock worth $8,655,431. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.