Palmer Knight Co Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,858 shares of company stock valued at $78,540,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

MSFT stock opened at $239.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

