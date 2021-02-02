Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.