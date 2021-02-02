Palladium Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

