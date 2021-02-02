Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 225,380 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $36,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 90,523 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

