Palladium Partners LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $905,645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,719 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.