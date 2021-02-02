Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

