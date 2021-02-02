Palladium Partners LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.35 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,781.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,646.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.