Palladium Partners LLC Buys Shares of 172,730 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000. Palladium Partners LLC owned 19.19% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.