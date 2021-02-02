Palladium Partners LLC Buys 10,887 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.2% of Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,154,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 913,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 606,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Argus upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

