Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.34.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

