Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

