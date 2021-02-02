Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.77.
About Pacific Financial
Featured Story: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.