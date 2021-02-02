Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 36,987 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,987 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 213,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth $8,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

