Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

