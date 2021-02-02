Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 18,680 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

