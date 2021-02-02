Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.