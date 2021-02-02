Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 165.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

FRT opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $129.39.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

