Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2,500.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NewMarket by 3,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137,546 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NewMarket by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 30.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,558,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE NEU opened at $408.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.71. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

