Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 260,068 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 524,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.