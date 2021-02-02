Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $324,000 Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 471.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 416,974 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

