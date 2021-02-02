Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

