Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 16.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Snap by 138.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

