Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 529,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after purchasing an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,510,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,160 shares of company stock valued at $26,126,667. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

