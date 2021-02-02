Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.67-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.67-2.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

