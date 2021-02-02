Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTIS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.