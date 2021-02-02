Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.01. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 197,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

