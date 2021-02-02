OST Trading Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. OST has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00068161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00875190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00050134 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.42 or 0.04398657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019991 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (OST) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

