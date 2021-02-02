OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSR stock opened at €51.42 ($60.49) on Friday. OSRAM Licht AG has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($93.44). The business has a fifty day moving average of €52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.87.

About OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

