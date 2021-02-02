OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.