O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) were up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.45 and last traded at $58.39. Approximately 413,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 231,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 527,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.