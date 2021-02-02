Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DNNGY opened at $64.50 on Monday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

