Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

ORA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORA traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,700. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

